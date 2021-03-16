FY2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ET stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 122,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

