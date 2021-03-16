FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.