Fusion (FSN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.08 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Fusion has a total market cap of $69.65 million and $7.08 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,133,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,563,612 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

