Fusion Capital LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,866 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.89. 7,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $189.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.