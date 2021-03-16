Fusion Capital LLC Buys 32,227 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 616,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,557,934. The company has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.