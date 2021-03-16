FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.03. 31,689,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,200,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.