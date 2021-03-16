frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

FTDR stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

