Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 587,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 544,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

