Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jay J. Walsh Sells 1,985 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

