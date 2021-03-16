Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$205.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.40.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$152.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 14.38. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$105.93 and a 1 year high of C$222.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

