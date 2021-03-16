FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $5,824,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

