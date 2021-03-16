FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in FOX by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FOX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

