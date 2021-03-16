Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Update

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,482. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.