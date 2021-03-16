Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.