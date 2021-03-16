Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE FTAI opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

