Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 11th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

FTAI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

