Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 9.9%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.10. 3,349,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,448,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.
