Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $79.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

