Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 1,024,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fluor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

