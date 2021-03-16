Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 6.4%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.30. 1,488,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,778,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $480.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 124,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.