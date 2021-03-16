FLO Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $96,303.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

