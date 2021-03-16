Flex LNG (FLNG) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Flex LNG to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Dividends

Flex LNG pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Flex LNG pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 74.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flex LNG has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flex LNG is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.54 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 54.06

Flex LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 389 1275 1714 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 14.62%. Given Flex LNG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

