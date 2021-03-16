Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 4.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,959,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 839,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,330,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

