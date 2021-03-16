Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below stock opened at $197.90 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $201.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

