Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Five Below stock opened at $197.90 on Tuesday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $201.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
