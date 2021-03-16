FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Cut by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC cut its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises 7.0% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of FirstService worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FirstService by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $152.44. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

