First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. 17,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,247. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

