First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 11th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of MDIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,850. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.