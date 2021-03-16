First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 126,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,712. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 50.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

