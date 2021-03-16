First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.