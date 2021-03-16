First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 720 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 923,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,767,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

