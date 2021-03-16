First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 844 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 437.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Crane by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Crane by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.