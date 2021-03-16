First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.57.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

