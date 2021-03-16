First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Also, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

