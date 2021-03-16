Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FGT traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 864 ($11.29). 323,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 26.71. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 901.39 ($11.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 859.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 852.06.

In other news, insider Simon Hayes bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £152,950 ($199,830.15). Also, insider James Ashton bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 865 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,325 ($5,650.64). Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,589,500 in the last quarter.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

