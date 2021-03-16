Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 2nd

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

