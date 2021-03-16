Financial Contrast: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.40 $573.16 million $1.57 36.27 Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 121.40 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01%

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. It also distributes and supplies natural gas. The company has an installed capacity of 27 GW; and serves 9,827,505 electricity customers and 1,599,232 gas customers. It also operates 286,470 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 54,274 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, the company offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.