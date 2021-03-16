Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $54.02 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $54.02 or 0.00097585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00459951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00571686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 57,699,554 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

