Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $752.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

