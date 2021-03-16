Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 206,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

