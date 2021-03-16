Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 5,423 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 166,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,605,350. The firm has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.