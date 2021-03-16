Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 26,857 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

