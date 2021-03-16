Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.31. The company had a trading volume of 354,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.81. The firm has a market cap of $798.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.