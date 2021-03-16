FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.60. FFBW has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FFBW by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 444,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FFBW by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FFBW by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

