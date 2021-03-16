Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.53 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.53 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 9,088 ($118.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,705 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,342.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,805.89 ($88.92).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

