FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.37. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

