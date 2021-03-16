Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 140,654 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.25. 10,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,721. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

