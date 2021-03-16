Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.47. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.52. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

