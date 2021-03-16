Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.23. 4,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

