Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.11.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $255.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

