Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Up 1%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 7,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

